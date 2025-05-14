Assagenti suggests the priorities that will have to be addressed by the next president of the port of Genoa

The association of Genoese maritime agents and brokers
considers five guidelines to be priorities that the next President
of the Port System Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea
will have to follow to ensure an orderly development of the port
of Genoa. According to Assagenti, the new president will have to
present the port master plan as well as define
of the forecast timing and as certain as possible for the
major works in progress, in the port but also in the works of
connection between port and market. In addition, he will have to work
the construction of a framework of rules that allows to maximize
the productive use of port areas, in the name of efficiency
and competitiveness. So he will have to guarantee a margin
of autonomy of the Port System Authority
as regards the strategic choices of the airport and implement a
constant verification of traffic and development objectives
port, in the key of its multifunctionality.
"We do not intend - specified the president of Assagenti,
Gianluca Croce, listing these priorities - neither to pose
conditions nor go beyond our role, which is
to also provide institutions with keys to interpretation resulting from the
our experience. And precisely in this perspective, even after the
Statements by the new Port Commander, Rear Admiral
Antonio Ranieri, and in the prospect that they will soon be
The last steps for the full investiture of the new
President of the Port System Authority of Genoa,
Assagenti feels the need to underline what are and
what will be the priorities for the port of Genoa".
"Unfortunately the port - concluded Croce - has crossed
stormy waters and in many cases also those who had to do
in charge of its governance has been forced to navigate to
view. Now the time has come to chart a course for a
safe and long-distance navigation".