The government's measures for road transport? Good for Unatras/FAI-Conftrasporti. Very bad for Trasportiunito

If the Minister and Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Transport
were very satisfied with the measures to
introduced with the decree-law approved yesterday by the
Council of Ministers, among the various acronyms representing the
sector the measures were welcomed by Unatras
and FAI-Conftrasporto and very negatively by Trasportiunito.
Specifying that "now we have the facts", the
president of Unatras and FAI-Conftrasporti, Paolo Uggè,
underlined that "the measures launched by the Government confirm the
commitments made by Minister Salvini and mark an important step
on the road to shared responsibility between companies and
to protect the safety of workers and users
of the road". "We welcome the approval of the
provision as agreed - added Uggè
- and we believe it is essential to continue the constructive dialogue between the
social partners, including on those aspects still to be defined which are
have been the subject of recent meetings at the ministry". "In
waiting for the next meeting with the minister - he concluded -
We believe that what has been achieved so far demonstrates the goodness of the
path started. Now continuity is needed to give full
implementation of agreements and building a more secure future,
efficient and sustainable for Italian road transport".
Trasportiunita is very critical, according to which, on the other hand, "the
regulatory provisions also relating to payment times and
compensation for waiting for loading and unloading vehicles,
although they have remained unapplied to date, with the new
versions of Law 127/2010 (which do not take into account the proposals
put forward by Trasportiunito) will continue not to be applied".
For the association, moreover, there is "nothing new
under the sun also as regards the payment times of the
road haulage services: Trasportiunita - recalled
the association - had asked to decrease to 30 days instead of
60, activating an automatic system with regard to controls; and
instead an additional bureaucratic element is introduced to
to disguise the desire to perpetuate the current distortion of the
to the detriment of the weaker subject:
the antitrust authority to verify and sanction by receiving a report
by the road haulage company which, of course, while waiting for the
Antitrust judgment will lose money and jobs".
"Even worse - Trasportiunita then noted - is
the effect of the provision providing for compensation for waiting
loading and unloading of means of transport. In addition to the
reduction of the basic deductible by 1.5 hours and the increase of the
hourly value of € 100.00, for 2025, the
total absence of adequate control mechanisms".
The association complained that during the meetings it had
other types of regulatory intervention that have been
"punctually and totally ignored by the institutions such as
service tariffs, better regulation of
sub-vections in addition to the facilitation in the event of an injunction from the
payment'.
"In parallel with the market regulations for which
Titles exist but they have not worked for decades - he denounced
Maurizio Longo, Secretary General of Trasportiunita - we had
asked for measures to improve the enabling conditions of the
drivers, better criteria for the highway code and interventions
serious road safety between infrastructures, rest areas and
securing the load. Answer? Nothing."