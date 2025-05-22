Green light for the sale of 56% of Wilson Sons to Shipping Agencies Services (MSC group)

Ocean Wilsons Holdings has announced the completion of the
procedures for authorizing the sale by the company
wholly owned subsidiary OW Overseas (Investments) Limited of the
own shareholding of approximately 56% in the company
Brazilian Maritime Wilson Sons to SAS Shipping Agencies
Services, a wholly owned company of the group
Mediterranean Shipping Company
(
of 21
October
2024).
Ocean Wilsons Holdings specified that the transaction is
was approved on April 3 by the Brazilian authority
Conselho Administrativo de Defesa Econômica (CADE) and Tuesday
last by the Brazilian agency Agência Nacional de Transportes
Aquaviários (ANTAQ). Being the green light from the ANTAQ
the last condition to proceed with the transaction, this is
it is expected to be completed around June 4th.