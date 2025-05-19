Federlogistica, a proactive plan is needed to strengthen the cybersecurity of ports and logistics

Federlogistica calls for the creation of a national "Cyber
Ports and Interports" to support investments in EO
Security and digital resilience of logistics SMEs, being the
ports and the logistics system are the most exposed vital ganglia
to cyber attacks, with potentially devastating consequences in
in terms of economic damage, blackouts in the movement of
and very high risks in terms of safety. "An attack
to a port - highlighted the president of Federlogistica, Davide
Falteri - today it doesn't just block a terminal, it blocks the entire supply chain
industrial network".
According to Federlogistica, a plan is needed that is "not
defensive, but offensive against hackers and anyone
attentive to the safety of the logistics sector" which, in addition to the
creation of a national fund, provides for the classification of
national ports according to the level of digital security, on the
model of the "resilience ratings" already used in
other sectors, and establish a national protocol between the Ministry of Economy and Finance,
Infrastructure and Transport, Cybersecurity Agency
National and Federlogistica for monitoring and periodic audits of
OT vulnerabilities in Italian ports.
"At the basis of this emergency strategy - specifies
the federation again - there is an articulated plan in turn
on three characterizing points: the first is that of the
training and digital culture, aimed at synergies with
Start 4.0 and with entities such as ENEA, Unioncamere, ITS to bridge the
digital gap of technicians, operators, managers. The second is
that of conscious digitization, promoting the adoption of
OT security audits, international standards such as ISO/IEC 62443
and predictive monitoring systems in critical logistics nodes. The
third, perhaps the most important, is that of a
public-private cooperation leading to a single control room
on IT security in transport and logistics".
"A control room - recalled Falteri - whose
establishment Federlogistica is working with ministries, the Agency for
National Cybersecurity, ENAC, Port Authorities and Regions".
"The time has come," Falteri stressed, "to
overcome the defensive vision and adopt a proactive model and
of OT risk governance. Which means adopting
integrated OT/IT company policies; Share threat data
between public and private entities; Building alert ecosystems
early with the help of AI; make it mandatory for ports to
Cyber Risk Management Plan".