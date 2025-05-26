"It is urgent to respect the timetables and complete
in certain and defined times the modernization works in progress on the
railway network, so as not to run the risk that transport
intermodal system permanently loses traffic shares, and fails to
meet potential demand". The Union has underlined this
Interporti Riuniti (UIR), the trade association of
Italian freight villages, on the occasion of the fourth annual meeting
"Interports at the Center 2025" held on Friday in
Venice and organized by Interporto Rivers.
UIR highlighted that the -3.2% drop in the number of trains
operated in Italian freight terminals recorded in 2024, which follows the
-16.5% in 2023, indicates that work on the railway network
national at the moment are having a significant impact on the
traffic. This - underlined the association - is
all the more relevant in view of the fact that the
is in contrast to previous years
at the opening of the construction sites, during which there had been a
progressive annual increase in intermodal rail transport
managed by the Italian Interport Network.
According to UIR, it is therefore necessary to manage this phase
pending the completion of the
projects under the PNRR, as the prospects are
encouraging developments, leveraging the significant investments planned
by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan currently being drafted
implementation by RFIs that are intended to remove
constraints and infrastructural "bottlenecks" on the
rail network that currently limit the possibility of
organize intermodal trains.
The Unione Interporti Riuniti also stressed the need
not to neglect the network nodes consisting of the terminals and, to this end,
to effectively support the sector, has proposed
the introduction of additional incentive mechanisms for
railway terminals that can be defined as "bonus terminals",
that understand aspects of railway shunting, not only
and terminalization.
In addition, UIR has positively judged the activity in
course on "mapping of existing intermodal freight terminals",
provided for by the directive of the Minister of Infrastructure and
Transport, to be carried out as part of the strategic objective of
"ensure adequate distribution of freight terminals
multimodal aircraft with a transhipment capacity adequate to
to meet the needs of the Trans-European Network of
transport". Considering that this mapping, which will have to
To be completed by next September, is an activity
provided for by European Regulation 2024/1679 referring to the activities
that individual Member States will have to put in place by 19 July
2027 for the identification of new intermodal terminals, is
the UIR hopes that this will not lead to a proliferation of
of new structures, but that the work produced is,
instead, preparatory to an optimization of the network.