New tariffs, inflation and wars threaten to significantly reduce the growth of the world economy
Cormann (OECD): The economic outlook shows that the current political uncertainty is weakening trade and investment, reducing consumer and business confidence
Parigi
June 3, 2025
That the elephant Donald Trump, who rushed into the glassware
of world economies by claiming to buy objects at the prices of the world's economies
torn up by himself, has produced more
that procuring advantageous purchases now seems to be realized even by the
US president himself. The short and medium-long effects
end of this hasty and rash entry that has shaken
balances that probably would have needed more
shrewdness to be shifted to the advantage of the United States,
adding to other factors capable of curbing trade
World.
In trade, uncertainty now reigns supreme and weakens the
economic growth. This is revealed by the latest forecast report
OECD's "Economic Outlook" which highlights how
significant barriers to trade, more
a decline in confidence and increased uncertainty
policies are expected to have a negative impact on growth. For
this year, the OECD report predicts a slowdown in the
global economic growth which, as in 2026, should be
equal to +2.9% compared to +3.3% recorded in 2024. Especially
the OECD expects that the slowdown in growth will be more
accentuated in the United States themselves, Canada, Mexico and
China, with an expected growth in gross domestic product in the
United States, which will decrease from +2.8% in 2024 to +1.6% in 2024.
2025 and +1.5% in 2026. In the euro area, on the other hand, a
modest strengthening of growth, from +0.8% in 2024 to +1.0%
in 2025 and +1.2% in 2026. In China, a slowdown is expected
growth from +5.0% in 2024 to +4.7% in 2025 and +4.3% in 2025
2026.
The report also notes that in some economies there are
inflationary pressures re-emerged and notes that higher costs
trade in countries that increase customs duties will have
the effect of further increasing inflation, even if
The impact will be partially offset by falling prices
of raw materials. Annual headline inflation is expected to
in the G20 economies from 6.2% to 3.6% in 2025 and
3.2% in 2026.
The OECD's Economic Outlook highlights a number of risks to
the world economy, starting from the fear that a further
fragmentation of trade, including the effect of further increases in
duties and consequent retaliatory actions, may accentuate the
slowing growth and causing significant disruption
in cross-border supply chains. In addition, inflation could
be more persistent than expected, especially in
economies facing significant commercial costs
or tensions in labour markets, leading to
tighter monetary policies and weakening the
growth prospects. The report also notes that the increase in
debt payments could lead to an increase in the
tax burden on governments around the world, while conditions of taxation
financial constraints could lead to additional
risks for low-income nations. In addition, the stock markets
They have recovered from a recent crisis, but remain volatile.
According to the OECD, a reversal of the trend compared to the new
trade barriers would instead strengthen growth prospects
and reduce inflation, and a peaceful resolution of the
Russian war of aggression against Ukraine and the conflicts in
Middle East could help improve confidence
and promote investment.
"The global economy - commented the Secretary General
of the OECD, Mathias Cormann - has gone from a period of
resilient growth and falling inflation on a more
uncertain. Our latest economic outlook shows that
Current political uncertainty is weakening trade and
investment, reducing consumer and business confidence, and
curbing growth prospects. Governments must work together
to address any problems in the trading system
in a positive and constructive way through dialogue,
keeping markets open and preserving the economic benefits of a
rules-based global trade for competition,
innovation, productivity, efficiency and, in particular,
growth".
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher