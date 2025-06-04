Giampieri (Assoporti): the procedure for appointing the presidents of the Port Authorities must be quickly resolved

At today's informal hearing in the Chamber of Deputies
deputies on the so-called Infrastructure Decree-Law of last 21
May, the Association of Italian Ports "wanted to
highlight some urgent needs for the sector such as the
administrative simplification and clarity of functions between the
public administrations that interact with the Authorities
of the Port System". This was announced by the president of
Assoporti, Rodolfo Giampieri, at the end of the hearing. "Just
In the same forum we clearly hoped that the
appointment procedure - added Giampieri referring to the
appointments of the presidents of the port authorities - find a quick solution,
through the speeding up of institutional steps, also for
avoid instrumentalisation that can damage competitiveness
of our ports. We are going through a phase of transformation
global and ports, an integral part of the
of the real economy, represents an asset of vital importance for
both from an economic and employment point of view".
"Our ports - continued the president of Assoporti
- they have never stopped, always operational during emergencies
unforeseen and unpredictable events that unfortunately characterized these
recent years, and the Port Authorities have proven and continue to prove to be
strong organizations capable of adapting to situations of all kinds
type. For this reason, it is only right to thank all the
current Presidents and Commissioners, as well as the
technical and operational techniques that work on it every day and that in a
Highly responsible guarantee the full functionality of
all port calls".