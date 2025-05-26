MOL confirms that new US taxes on Chinese ships could have an impact on its next orders

The new taxes that will be applied to ships built in China
or owned or operated by Chinese entities that
will call at US ports, which have been strongly
wanted by US President Donald Trump
(
of 18
April
2025), have alarmed the shipping community
international shipyard that has been relying on shipyards for some time now
Chinese for most of their new construction. So far
The US initiative was reacted to by the associations of
category of shipowners who have highlighted the negative effects
caused by the new tariffs on trade and the economy itself
American. Today, for the first time, a single company
officially announces the impact of the
US taxes applied to Chinese ships on its own marketing strategies
fleet renewal.
It is the Japanese Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) which has
Granted that, "in light of the current geopolitical situation,
The company will take decisions in the name of caution
in the selection of shipyards for any new orders for
LNG ships". If the announcement of the
MOL itself for having ordered a new Very Large Crude Carrier
powered by liquefied natural gas at the Chinese shipyard
Dalian COSCO KHI Ship Engineering Co. (DACKS), which will be taken
to be delivered in 2027, the Japanese company has admitted that from now
onwards, evidently, he will think twice before
to commission the construction of a ship in China, even if - he
specified MOL - "there is only a limited number of construction sites
capable of building high-quality LNG carriers
to ensure the safe transport of liquefied natural gas, and
Chinese shipyards represent an important partner for
ensure diversification and flexibility in sources of
supply'.
"The shipping companies - MOL specified in a
NOTE - They have ordered LNG carriers from Chinese shipyards on the basis of
of autonomous choices and customer needs. However, now many
shipping companies - the company pointed out
Japanese highlighting that the problem also affects others
market vectors - are monitoring trends, including
"the consideration by the United States of
additional port fees for ships built in China" and
other influencing factors".
The Japanese company concluded by explaining that "it will continue
to carefully evaluate the use of Chinese shipyards,
together with South Korean shipyards, which meet its
quality and safety standards, while adopting, in order to
meeting the global demand for LNG transportation, a vision
of future trends in U.S. politics and
geopolitical risks. MOL's mission, as
leading LNG transport operator, is to support the
stability of energy supplies".