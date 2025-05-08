Towards the final ok to the appointment of Francesco Benevolo as president of the port of Ravenna

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport continues
the process for the appointment of the new Chairman of the Supervisory Authority
Port System of the Center-North Adriatic Sea, which has
jurisdiction over the port of Ravenna, and, after having acquired the agreement with
the Emilia-Romagna Region, has sent the proposal for the appointment of
Francesco Benevolo to the Transport Commission of the Chamber of Deputies
deputies, for the expected parliamentary opinion.
Benevolo is currently the chief operating officer of RAM -
Logistics, Infrastructure and Transport Spa, the company in
house of the same ministry that supports in the activities of
elaboration, implementation and management of the lines of intervention in
transport and logistics related to the transport and logistics system
Motorways of the Sea. Among other positions, Benevolo is
director of Planning and Development of Italia Navigando Spa and
Director of Communications of the Italian Confederation of Shipowners
(Confitarma).