In the first three months of 2025, RCL's container ships transported 658 thousand TEUs (+8.9%)
Revenues up by +37.6%
Bangkok
May 9, 2025
Thailand's Regional Container Lines (RCL), which operates
a wide network of containerized shipping services in
Asia, closed the first quarter of this year with revenues of
to 9.55 billion baht ($290 million), up sharply
by +37.6% over the same period in 2024. Operating profit is
amounted to 2.13 billion baht (+206.4%) and net profit to 2.06
billion (+235.9%).
The increase in business volume - the company announced today -
is attributable to the increase in the size of the fleet,
in which three additional ships were placed compared to the first
quarter of last year, as well as the increase in the value of
average freight rates which was equal to 415 dollars/container
TEUs compared to $314/TEU in the first three months of 2024.
In the first three months of 2025, the company's fleet
transported containerized loads amounting to 658 thousand TEUs (+8.9%).
