Start of the works to remove the wrecks of 38 boats in the port of Catania

Next month in the port of Catania will begin
the removal of the wrecks of 38 boats
sunk in the slipway between three and eleven meters deep.
The Port System Authority of the Eastern Sicilian Sea
held a tender to assign the task of carrying out the works for
a total amount of over two million euros. The activity
removal and disposal will concern boats that occupy
different areas and have a length varying from three to twenty meters. Yes
mainly fiberglass/wood boats, as well as
some major units such as patrol boats, sailing boats,
fishing boats and pleasure boats. It will take about 260 days
to complete the removal and subsequent demolition and
waste disposal/recovery.
"The redevelopment of the port of Catania therefore -
underlined the president of the Port Authority, Francesco Di Sarcina -
continues on various fronts, both on the infrastructural one thanks to
a series of works, restyling and work-in projects
progress, both in terms of organization and services, and, last but not least,
least from the point of view of decorum and certainly the removal of the
wrecks represents a flagship of the enhancement of the
sea of the port area".