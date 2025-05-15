On May 23rd at the Interporto Rivers in Venice
will hold the fourth edition of the national conference "Interports
in the center. When connections become opportunities",
organized by the Unione Interporti Riuniti (UIR), which will have a
focus on the network of Italian logistics-intermodal hubs as a
strategic asset for Italy. In an increasingly
dynamic and interconnected, the goal of UIR is to relaunch
the central role of freight terminals, not as simple nodes
infrastructural structures, but as actors aware of a change
systemic.
Program
|
ore 09:30
|
Registrazione dei partecipanti
|
10:30
|
Saluti istituzionali
|
|
Elisa De Berti - Vicepresidente Regione del Veneto
|
|
Luigi Brugnaro - Sindaco di Venezia*
|
|
Bruno Savio - Interporto Rivers Venezia
|
11:00
|
Relazione 2025 del Presidente UIR, Matteo Gasparato
|
11:30
|
Le connessioni trasportistiche
|
|
Punto di vista UIR: Claudio Ricci - Interporto di Nola
|
|
Interventi:
|
|
Sabrina De Filippis - Mercitalia
|
|
[Contship - in attesa di conferma]
|
12:00
|
Le connessioni digitali
|
|
Punto di vista UIR: Massimo Arnese - Interporto di Novara
|
|
Interventi:
|
|
Francesco Benevolo - RAM
|
|
Luca Abatello - Circle Group
|
12:30
|
Le connessioni relazionali e associative
|
|
Punto di vista UIR: Gianpaolo Serpagli - Interporto di Parma
|
|
Interventi:
|
|
Giuseppe Rizzi - Fermerci
|
|
Massimo Marciani - Freight Leaders Council*
|
13:00
|
Conclusioni
|
|
Edoardo Rixi - Vice Ministro delle Infrastrutture e dei
Trasporti*
|
|
*Alcuni interventi sono in attesa di conferma.