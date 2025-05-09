The laying of the first pillar of the logistics park under construction in Tortona was celebrated

Today Garbe Industrial Real Estate Italy celebrated the
Ceremony for the laying of the first pillar for the new logistics hub in
Tortona which will be built on an area of 265,000 square meters
intended for the construction of a logistics complex of 102,000
square meters in a single logistics plate, organized in three
autonomous compartments with the aim of ensuring maximum
flexibility of the property from a single-tenant or
multi-tenant. The project is scheduled to be completed by
May 2026.
The Tortona project represents the fourth logistical development
that Garbe currently has to his credit in Italy alongside Giovi
Logistics Park in Silvano Pietra (Pavia), the MilEast Logistics Park
in the former Alimonti area in Covo (Bergamo) and the future
Torrevecchia Pia (Pavia).