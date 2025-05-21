MBS Logistics buys the Swiss freight forwarding company Gerhard Wegmüller

MBS Logistics AG, the Swiss subsidiary of the German MBS Group
Logistics, bought the freight forwarding company Gerhard
Wegmüller GmbH in Zurich, with effect from 1 January.
"By acquiring Gerhard Wegmüller GmbH," explained Joerg
Roehl, Managing Director of MBS Logistics Group and
Chairman of MBS Logistics AG - strengthening our presence
in Switzerland and expanding our range of logistics solutions
specialized". Gerhard Wegmüller is active
mainly in the aviation, aerospace, pharmaceutical,
complex medical and transport technologies.