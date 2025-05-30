ALIS has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Network of Italian Logistics Schools

The Logistics Association of Sustainable Intermodality
(ALIS) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Network of
Italian Schools of Logistics (RESIL) with the aim of
strengthen the link between the world of school and the world of work,
promoting quality training courses for female students and
Italian students.
The protocol consolidates a common commitment to make the paths
increasingly closer to the needs of companies and
to encourage informed choices by students and their
families. The agreement has a duration of three years and provides for the activation of
projects shared throughout the country, with the
involvement of industry experts, member companies and
educational institutions, with a view to orientation, growth
professional and inclusion.
«ALIS, with the constant commitment of ALIS Academy -
recalled the president of ALIS, Guido Grimaldi - has already
generated over 10,000 concrete opportunities in recent years.
employment through educational pathways developed together with the
schools, training institutions and our member companies, which
have allowed these young talents to acquire skills
technical and transversal, with a direct impact on the integration
in the logistics, transport and
sustainability. With this important agreement entered into with
RESIL we renew our commitment to create a stable and
between the world of education and the production system
national team'.
"Our goal - explained the president of RESIL,
Brigida Morsellino - is to give young people concrete tools to
enter the world of work with solid and expendable skills.
This agreement represents a step forward in strengthening the dialogue
between schools and businesses and in enhancing the opportunities offered
from the logistics sector, always in the direction taken by ALIS with
in which we are pleased to collaborate more and more actively".