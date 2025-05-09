Fermi, the other regions should follow the example of Abruzzo by introducing the regional ferrobonus

"The national ferrobonus has marked an important step,
But it is not enough on its own: it is time for all Italian regions
introduce the regional ferrobonus". He urged him
Clemente Carta, president of the Fermerci association, at the opening
of the event "Fermerci in Terminal - Incentives and
infrastructural efficiency for the relaunch of logistics
promoted by Fermerci in collaboration with
the Abruzzo Freight Village was held yesterday at the Abruzzo Freight Village
Manoppello.
Carta recalled that "in some regions the measure is
already active and, recently, the Abruzzo Region has also made
his part. The regions that are still missing from the roll call - he said
urged the president of Fermerci - take an example from those who are
moving in the right direction. It is also necessary to
support the activities carried out by operators in the last
mile as they are the most complex and expensive in the chain
railway logistics". "We have to create," he added
a widespread and harmonized system of incentives. Abruzzo has
demonstrated that the regional ferrobonus is possible: we ask
to all the other regions that have not yet done so to take action
to ensure the sector's stability, growth and
competitiveness".
In his speech, Carta sounded the alarm on the situation
of the sector: "In 2024 - he explained - there was
the third consecutive decline in the number of train-km, with a
overall contraction of 5% in the period 2021-2024. The forecasts
for the first quarter of 2025 are not encouraging. We are paying
the effects of the numerous construction sites linked to the PNRR which, while
fundamental for the future, are now reducing the capacity of the
available on the network. Added to this is the increase in
energy costs and an uncertain economic situation: it is evident
that extraordinary measures are needed to support the system". The
president of Fermerci then reiterated that the incentives are
essential to ensure the competitiveness of transport
rail freight compared to other modes of transport,
"Especially - he specified - at a time when the costs
increase and rail operators are forced to make
difficult choices. Without stable and structured economic support,
Many routes risk closure, compromising entire segments
of national logistics".