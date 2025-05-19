WSC, the decision of the USA to tax all foreign car carriers is wrong

The World Shipping Council (WSC), the international association
representing the main shipping companies of the
liner seafarer, wrote to the Office of the United States Trade
Representative (USTR) on the measures presented last year
month by the U.S. Federal Administration Office for
counter Chinese competition in the shipbuilding market
(
of 18
April
2025). If the WSC has repeatedly expressed previously
its concerns about the effectiveness of these measures and the
negative repercussions that would have on the economy itself
In the letter, the association focuses on the impact
negative that the measures would have on exports
U.S. seaborne cars and other vehicles produced by companies
exports worth 20 billion dollars,
also causing an increase in vehicle prices for consumers
American.
The WSC therefore requested the USTR to open a file
on Schedule III to Section 301 of the Trade Act 1974, which
allows US President Trump to introduce measures to
practices adopted by nations that are deemed unfair and
to the detriment of US trade, in order to gather feedback
Public. "A comment period of 30-60 days - explains
the association in the letter - would allow the USTR to benefit from
comments from the public and would not hinder the USTR since
The procedure would be concluded well before the date of entry into force
announced by the USTR, on 14 October 2025'.
In particular, in the opinion of the WSC, it would be necessary to review
the measure that provides for the application of taxes to be paid by all
Foreign ships: "Almost all the carriers that serve
the United States - explains the association - is built abroad.
Imposing a tax on all foreign vessels, given that currently
China-built car carriers are the best
value for money on the market, the USTR is in fact
encouraging the purchase of ships built in China. In addition to that,
Taxes on all foreign vessels far exceed
the authority of the USTR in relation to 301, which requires it to
develop a corrective measure to limit the behaviour of the
China considered prosecutable in the investigation. And, as already
stated by WSC in our comments to the USTR during this
proceedings, retroactive taxes on Chinese ships already
built will not contribute in any way to limiting the
conduct considered to be punishable by the USTR".
In addition, the WSC disputes the use of the car equivalent parameter
Unit (CEU) for the calculation of taxes payable by ships. "The
CEU - specifies the association - does not have a definition
Universally accepted and the CEUs of the car-carriers can
vary according to the adjustment of the bridge configurations for
transport of different types of cargo, e.g. for transport
Large heavy rolling stock or for transport
of passenger vehicles. It should also be noted - the WSC specifies - that
the use of the net tonnage parameter of Annex II shall not
would be appropriate for vehicle carriers, given that their
Closed structure produces a calculation of the net tonnage
extremely high. A better parameter - suggests
the association - could be a fee per vehicle
transported, with a credit for each vehicle exported on the same
ship".
The WSC also complains that the measures do not include a limit on
fees for more than five trips per year and that does not include
exemptions for car carriers used under the
the U.S. Maritime Administration's and for ships
small size.
"These are just some of the reasons why
The calculations in Annex III are incorrect. The opening of a
Annex III dossier will allow the USTR to
to assess specific aspects of the vehicle carrier sector, which
presents route configurations, ship sizes and services
different from those of suppliers of other types of transport
including container ship operators, and
Gather the information you need to make the best changes
Annex III.'
The letter, signed by the president and CEO of the
World Shipping Council, Joe Kramek - concludes by recalling that "the
World Shipping Council fully supports the stated goal
the administration to revitalize the maritime industry and
US shipbuilding. The WSC and its member companies
reiterate their readiness to make available the
considerable expertise to assist the administration in the
its goal of revitalizing the maritime and shipbuilding industry
American".