The European Commission proposes the creation of a maritime security hub in the Black Sea

Today, the European Commission presented a strategy that has
the objective of increasing security in the Black Sea region
and which also provides for the strengthening of Europe's connections
with the South Caucasus, Central Asia and other territories
Asian. The strategy also includes increased safety
maritime in the Black Sea with the creation of a currently not well
defined as a hub for maritime security, with the aim of protecting
critical maritime infrastructure and the marine environment,
also strengthening regional cooperation on
demining.
"An active role for the European Union - explained the
President of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announcing the
new strategy - is essential to promote safety and
peace in the Black Sea region, especially in the light of the
Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. We will collaborate on
close contact with our neighbours to promote safety and
stability in the region. Together we can build a
a stronger and more prosperous future for all".
That as part of the strategy, the planned Black Sea
Maritime Security Hub also plays an important role from the point of view of
This was confirmed by Kaja Kallas, High Representative for
Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the
European Commission: "Today," he clarified, "we are adopting a new
strategy for the Black Sea, a region of great importance
strategic for the EU, with many countries vying for membership. In a
context in which Russia violates airspace, attacks ports and
sea routes, and where there are naval mines, the fulcrum of
This commitment is to improve safety in the
region. We propose a new maritime security hub for
strengthen our response, by strengthening the infrastructure of
transport to improve military mobility, so that
troops and equipment can be where they are needed, when they are needed, and
with the intention of strengthening our commitment to tackle the
hybrid threats, of which the Black Sea is a primary target".