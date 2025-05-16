CMA CGM closed the first quarter of 2025 with a net profit of $1.12 billion (+42.8%)
Revenues up by +12.1%
Marsiglia
May 16, 2025
In the first quarter of this year, the group's revenues
French shipping and logistics CMA CGM were equal to 13.26
billions of dollars, with an increase of +12.1% on the same
period of 2024 and with a contribution of 8.76 billion from the core business
containerized maritime transport (+11.5%), by 4.28 billion
logistics activities (+10.1%) and 833 million
dollars from the group's other activities (+30.9%). The margin
gross operating income amounted to €3.09 billion (+29.1%), with
contributions of €2.53 billion (+30.0%), €399 billion
million (+10.5%) and 157 million (+91.5%) from the three main segments
of activity. CMA CGM has archived the first three months of 2025
with a net profit of $1.12 billion (+42.8%).
In the first three months of this year, the group's fleet
Containerized volumes of 5.85 million TEUs transported
(+4,2%).
