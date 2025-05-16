In the first three months of 2025, freight traffic in the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado grew by +1.4%
In the container sector, there was a sharp increase in transhipments (+107.3%) and a slight drop in import-export (-0.7%)
Genova
May 16, 2025
Last March, the port of Genoa handled 4.22 million
of tons of goods, with a slight increase of +0.6% compared to March
2024, while traffic in the port of Savona-Vado Ligure
recorded a sharper increase of +40.4% rising to 1.55
million tons.
In the first quarter of 2025, both ports, which are
administered by the Port System Authority of the Ligurian Sea
Western, they handled 15.82 million tons of goods,
with an increase of +1.4% over the first three months of last year,
of which 11.54 million tons handled by the port
of the Ligurian capital (-4.8%) and 4.28 million tons from the port
of Savona-Vado (+23.5%).
The Port Authority announced that in the quarter in both ports the
amounted to 10.04 million tonnes (+4.3%), of
of which 6.83 million tons of containerized cargo (+11.4%)
Built with a container handling of 725,344 TEUs
(+10.0%) and 3.21 million tonnes of conventional goods
(-8,2%). With regard to volume growth in the
containers, the Port Authority specified that the contribution of the different
dimensions that make up the traffic volumes of the sector is
but varied, also in relation to the persistence of the
uncertainties due to the Suez crisis and the fact that, precisely because of the
difficulties, the terminals of the system have been
Selected by carriers for some important phase-in operations
and phase out as part of the reorganization of services. The
a dimension that has grown the most also during the
first quarter of the year - specified the Port Authority - is
that which includes transhipment activities (135,084 TEUs,
+107.3%) and which represented 18.6% of the total in the period
of the total movements in the airports of the system, compared to the
of an average share in the three-year period 2022-24 of 9.7%. On the
gateway volumes, the handling of full containers is
growth of +6.4% compared to the first quarter of 2024, in line with
with what was already recorded in the last part of last year:
exports slowed down by -3.2%, while exports
Imports grew by +20.8% (+36,651 full TEUs), also in
consideration of the fact that the variation is determined by the
comparison with a period of last year immediately following
the decision of the companies to divert the route of ships from the
Red Sea. The landings of full containers are, however,
significantly up also compared to 2023 (+9.4%), due to
a total of 213,107 TEUs. The combination of the growth of the
landings and the contraction in shipments during the quarter
The handling of empty containers was also affected, amounting to
122,262 TEUs, which is down 20.8% compared to 2024.
In the first quarter of 2025 in the liquid bulk sector
The traffic of mineral oils was 4.40 million
tons (-8.5%) and that of other liquid bulk cargo of 191 thousand
tons (-17.2%), including 101 thousand tons of vegetable oils and
wine (+2.9%) and 90 thousand tons of chemicals (-32.2%). In
marked growth in dry bulk traffic, with those in the
commercial sector amounted to 689 thousand tons (+26.1%) and
those in the industrial sector to 352 thousand tons (+44.5%). The
bunkers and ship's stores amounted to
145 thousand tons (+5.4%).
The decline in passenger traffic continued in the quarter
passengers, with ferry traffic that in the first three months of
this year it totaled 155 thousand passengers (-5.6%) and with a
cruise traffic, which has been declining for more than a year now, which
was equal to 261 thousand passengers (-6.3%).
