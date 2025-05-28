European automotive logistics must look to the world

ECG is the European Association of Vehicle Logistics,
but has the firm intention of expanding its range of action to
all world markets. On the occasion of the General Assembly and the
Spring Congress of the Association held on 22 to 23 May
In Cascais, Portugal, the president of the ECG, Wolfgang
Göbel, highlighted the need to avoid
"To remain trapped in European thought. The challenges of the
our sector - he recalled - are global, and so must
be our answers. The ECG - he announced - is
positioning as a driving force for connected collaboration
between continents".
An important step in this expansion was
the strategic cooperation agreement signed in April by ECG with the
China Automotive Logistics Association (CALA) of the China Federation
of Logistics & Purchasing (CFLP) to promote efficiency,
quality, and guidelines within the industry.
The event in Cascais highlighted the impact of the challenges
geopolitics, the crisis currently affecting industry
and the difficulties related to the complex path
green transition. In particular, the sector is adapting
to new challenges by adopting a global perspective, driven by the decline in
of the utilization of production facilities around the world and the
shift of production to local markets. Challenges that, for
logistics service providers - highlighted Justin Cox,
Director of Global Production for GlobalData – have significance
to adapt to the loss of production of five million vehicles.
In his speech, Professor Alexander Sandkamp, fellow
of the Kiel Institute for World Economy,
focused on the impact of US tariffs on production in
Europe, specifying that it is not as significant as
One might expect: "considering internal trade
to the EU, he explained, this absorbs more than 60% of its
exports. The United States accounts for only 8%. The EU - has
Sandkamp - should therefore further strengthen its
internal market by reducing its trade barriers, in particular
in terms of services, ensuring high quality
of its transport infrastructure and monitoring new
such as the CSDDD (Gender Diligence Directive)
companies for the purposes of sustainability), which has a
potential for trade damping. This helps to
reduce dependence on the United States".