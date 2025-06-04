Vard delivers two CSOV ships equipped with cyber notation

The shipbuilding company Vard, a Norwegian subsidiary of the
Fincantieri Group, has delivered two of the world's first ships
equipped with cyber notation. These are the new Commissioning
Service Operation Vessels (CSOV) Grampian Kestrel
and Purus
Chinooks
built for North Star and Purus, respectively. In
Compliance with the new regulations in force from July 1
2024, the two CSOV units present cutting-edge solutions
that strengthen their operational capabilities, allowing them to
resist cyberattacks, to continue operating during
the attack and quickly restore full functionality.
They have all the mandatory requirements in terms of cybersecurity
and the related class notations confirm that resilience
is an integral part of the construction process,
from conception to delivery.
The resulting notations comply with UR E26 and E27 requirements
of the IACS (International Association of Class Societies),
mandatory for all new buildings contracted to
starting from the first of July 2024. Fincantieri highlighted that these
two ships were contracted in 2023, before
of the entry into force of the regulations, demonstrating the
foresight and determination with which VARD, together with Purus and
North Star, addressed the issue of cybersecurity.