Agreement between Fincantieri and SRSA for maritime and coastal development in the Red Sea

Today in Riyadh, the Fincantieri Group signed a memorandum of
understanding with the Saudi Red Sea Authority (SRSA), the
Coastal Tourism Regulatory Officer in the Red Sea for
Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, aimed at exploring opportunities
collaboration in the development and management of activities
maritime and coastal regions in the region. The collaboration, which will be
facilitated by the subsidiary of the Italian group Fincantieri Arabia
for Naval Services established in 2024, is in line with the
Vision 2030 programme of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the
diversification of the economy.
Fincantieri highlighted that the agreement marks a milestone
significant of the company's continued expansion in the Kingdom and the
its commitment to sustainable growth in the Sea ecosystem
Red. "This partnership - said the CEO
delegate and general manager of Fincantieri, Pierroberto Folgiero -
represents an exciting new chapter in our expansion
in the region and we are extremely proud to partner with the
Saudi Red Sea Authority. By combining our commercial strength,
experience on the shipbuilding front and our
Expertise in the design and implementation of
Underwater technologies and infrastructures with far-sighted goals
of the Saudi Red Sea Authority, we want to contribute to the development of the
of the Red Sea region. Our aim is to
help it become one of the main tourist destinations in the world.
while ensuring the protection of its assets
natural unique, both above and below the sea surface".
As part of its strategic development in Saudi Arabia,
Fincantieri also inaugurated today the new offices of its
local subsidiary Fincantieri Arabia for Naval Services in Riyadh.