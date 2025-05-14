In April, the port of Singapore handled over 3.6 million containers (+7.1%)

Last month, the port of Singapore handled 49.47
million tons of goods, with a decrease of -8.5% on April
2024 caused by lower volumes in all major
product segments with the exception of goods
where 2.26 million tons were handled
(+20,3%). Containerized goods totaled 30.72 million
of tons (-2.5%) with a container handling of
3.63 million TEUs (+7.1%). Oil bulk was 13.99
million tonnes (-20.2%) and other tonnes 2.49 million
of tons (-20.8%).
In the first four months of 2025, the Asian port of call
handled 197.60 million tons of cargo globally, with
a decrease of -5.5% on the same period last year. The
conventional goods amounted to 9.62 million tonnes
(+16,4%). Containerized goods amounted to 118.75 million
tons (-1.7%) with a container handling of
14.18 million TEUs (+6.1%). In the oil bulk sector
traffic was 59.04 million tons (-16.5%) and
in other bulk cargo by 10.19 million tons
(+8,3%).