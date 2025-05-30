Interporto Padova starts the race to select a partner with which to develop the activities of the intermodal terminal

Today the board of directors of Interporto Padua has approved the call of international competition for the selection of a logistic partner with which to develop the activities of the terminal tntermodale that has already been published on the site of the society and establishes that the final term for the sending of the offers is next 30 September.
The notice previews the creation of a new society, that will assume the denomination of Intermodal Terminal Padova Srl, to which will be conferred the terminalistic axis of Interporto Padua with all its activities. The distribution of the quotas previews that Interporto Padua maintains an important participation pairs to 30%, in the new society and - it has announced the interportuale society - in the statutes are established important clauses of guarantee, such as the impossibility to change the intermodal destination of the area without the consent of Interporto Padua, regardless of the quotas possessed in the newco. The interportuale society will have its own representative in the Board of the new society and the president of the union college will be expression of Interporto Padua.
The race-based value of 70% of the value of the new company is set in 60 million euros. The selection procedure will take place with the criterion of the economically more advantageous offer, that is, it will evaluate with objective parameters not only the economic offer, but above all the industrial project presented by the tenderer. The conclusion of the operation and the final award of the contest will be subordinate to the free way of the collegial organs of the public associates of Interporto Padua.
At the end of last year Interporto Padua had started a market survey to identify partners interested in the cogestion of terminalistic activity(of 7 January 2025). "Exactly as we had foreseen in our schedule - it has emphasized the president of Interporto Padua, Luciano Greco - we have approved today in board of directors the call for tender for the selection of the partner with which to increase the activities of our intermodal terminal. It is not - it has specified - a sale of real estate, but the start of an industrial project that previews thanks to the contribution of the competences and the commercial relations of the subject that will be our partner, to develop more traffics. In essence, the objective is to increase the number of trains that make head to our terminal that today are about 8.000 up to beyond 15.000 year, with an increase of the volumes of the teu from the 411.000 last year to approximately 700.000. A growth that is possible with the current infrastructure, thanks also to the digitization and automation of the terminal that we have realized".
"From a point of view of governance - it has specified moreover Greek - Interporto will have of the guarantees on the consistency of the activities that will be developed in the future and will be able to maintain the last word on the strategic choices, as also indicated by the public members of reference Of course the employees today employed in the terminal will have assured their place in the new society with serious perspectives of increase. Next week we will be at Transport Logistic in Munich, the most important trade fair in Europe, with our stand and will present, with an ad hoc event, our project and the announcement just published to the most important international operators. We have already recorded a great interest in our initiative".