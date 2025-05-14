Danaos Corporation's quarterly revenues were stable

In the first quarter of this year, the revenues of the Greek Danaos
Corporation amounted to $253.3 million, a similar figure
to that of the same period of 2024, of which 236.2 million (+1.2%)
generated by the company's container ship fleet, which is
consisting of 74 ships to which 15 will be added under construction, and
17.1 million (-14.6%) from its bulk carrier fleet consisting of
ten Capesize ships. Operating profit was 120.2
million dollars (-14.4%) and net income of 115.1 million
(-23.5%), with a contribution of €119.0 million (-14.0%) from
container carrier and a negative contribution of -6.5 million
compared to a profit of $337 thousand in the first quarter of 2024
from bulk carriers.
Referring to the markets in which the company operates,
the CEO of Danaos, John Coustas, took over
that, "as the year progresses, the degree of global crisis
shows no sign of abating. Armed conflicts continue, more
recently involving India and Pakistan, and the uncertainty of tariffs
has led to a drastic decline in the US market for
Pacific. So far, Coustas noted, the U.S. economy has
continues to be resilient. As long as American consumers
continue to spend, we expect that trade
will resume, with the depletion of stocks that will eventually
will lead to a surge in demand. The market for
dry bulk - continued Coustat - recovered from the
lows of the first quarter, although the recovery has been modest. At
In our view, a significant and lasting recovery will be
difficult in the absence of further growth initiatives in China. If
the much-publicised Simandou project - has been
Coustas also pointed out, referring to China's intentions to
exploiting these iron ore deposits in Africa - will promote the
Capesize market by increasing the ton-miles, a
significant increase in overall iron ore consumption."