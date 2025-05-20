In the first three months of 2025, container traffic at Eurokai port terminals grew by +11.0%

In the first three months of 2025, the port terminals under the
to the German group Eurokai handled a total of 3.25
million TEU containers, with an increase of +11.0% on the same
period of last year, of which 2.01 million TEUs were handled in
Germany (+16.5%), 391 thousand TEUs in Italy (+4.0%) and 855 thousand TEUs in the
other foreign terminals of the group (+2.8%).
In particular, the German terminals of Eurogate, the joint venture
joint venture between Eurokai and its compatriot BLG Logistics,
handled 1.20 million TEUs in the port of Bremerhaven (+7.1%),
533 thousand TEUs in the port of Hamburg (+14.4%) and 274 thousand TEUs in the port of Hamburg
Wilhelmshaven (+102.2%).
In Italy, the Contship Italia group, which participated in the
66.6% from Eurokai and 33.4% from Eurogate, handled 247 thousand TEUs
in the port of La Spezia (+1.0%), 94 thousand TEUs in that of Salerno
(+4.7%) and 49 thousand TEUs in the port of Ravenna (+20.4%).
In addition, in the first quarter of this year, traffic
in the Moroccan port of Tanger Med is
state equal to 751 thousand TEUs (+2.2%) and in the Cypriot area of Limassol a
104 thousand TEUs (+7.4%).
With regard to future prospects, Eurokai specified
that particular uncertainty weighs on the terminal of the port of La Spezia in
as a significant share of the total traffic is
relating to trade with America. The German group specified
and to limit the potential risks, mainly determined by the
impact of the new tariffs applied by the US,
specific measures have been introduced, although at the moment the
potential impact on Contship's FY 2025 results
Italy cannot be quantified. However, Eurokai believes
that these results will be in line with those
of the 2024 financial year.