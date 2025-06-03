Salvini's ministry designates the presidents of the Italian Port Authorities with a dropper and the maritime-port cluster protests (weakly)

While the designations by the
of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport to the presidency
of the Italian Port System Authorities, positions that for
several port authorities have been vacant for some time and covered with
different functions from extraordinary commissioners, the associations
representative of the national maritime-port cluster
highlighted "the absolute urgency of coming, as soon as possible,
short possible time, to the completion of the acts of appointment of the
new presidents of the Port System Authorities".
In a note, specifying that he has "full and maximum respect
of the prerogatives of the parliamentary groups and the government",
Alis, Ancip, Assiterminal, Assologistica, Confitarma, Federagenti and
Uniport underlined that "the Italian port system
needs System Authorities in the fullness of their
functions, capable of completing the infrastructural works
during the implementation phase, to manage the complexities of
market and relations of each port from a system and
to be able to operate within their competence with renewed ability
propulsive and connecting".