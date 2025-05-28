Sharp increase in cases of abandoned ships

Currently in the world there are 158 ships abandoned by their
owners or their owners, with a clear increase compared to
to the 119 ships abandoned a year ago. Naval units to date
have led 1,501 seafarers to turn to the union
International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF) to receive
assistance, many of whom have been left without salary, without
Food, water or access to ports, often for months.
"The abandonment - denounced the secretary general
of the ITF, Stephen Cotton - is a growing and
systemic. Behind every number there is a human being who is
betrayed by the industry and the governments responsible for its
regulation. The fact that we are on the way to beating the
last year's terrible record is a sign that it is
An urgent reform is needed".
The ITF has announced that in 2024 the union and its network
Global inspectors recovered over $58.1 million
of unpaid wages for seafarers working on flying ships
flags of convenience, of which $13.5 million was returned to the
abandoned seafarers. In the first months of 2025, the inspectors
helped to recover USD 4.1 million for the
abandoned seafarers. However, as the number of cases increases,
The trade union federation stressed that it is increasingly
concerned about the limits of the application of the rules. "We have
to do - explained Steve Trowsdale, head of
of the ITF Inspectorate - with shipowners who evade the
obligations, often under the eyes of non-compliant registers that
do not intervene. In many cases, it is impossible to identify
the shipowner and flag States are unwilling or unable
to intervene. This is what makes the increase in
Cases so dangerous: impunity is growing for everyone
the levels".
"Maritime transport - recalled Cotton - is
the engine of global trade, yet its workers are
treated as expendable. We must - he said - denounce and
reform the system of flags of convenience. Every ship must
flying a flag that can demonstrate a transparent and
traceable with its actual owner, and the authorities
must be ready, and willing, to retain and
sanction those who stray from their crews. Only
through this authentic bond and a rigorous application of the
we will be able to eradicate the scourge of abandonment and build the
a safe and fair sector that seafarers deserve".