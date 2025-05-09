In April, the revenues of Taiwanese Evergreen and Yang Ming fell

Last month the period of growth of the
revenues of the container shipping company Evergreen
having recorded a turnover of $30.0 billion
Taiwanese (US$991 million), down -5.7%
on April 2024. Decreasing, in April 2025, were
also the revenues of compatriot Yang Ming, the second largest carrier
capacity of the container carrier fleet,
having amounted to 12.5 billion Taiwan dollars (-16.4%).
On the other hand, the revenues of the third national carrier, the WAN, increased
Hai Lines, which stood at 11.4 billion (+13.2%).
In the first four months of 2025, Evergreen totaled revenues
of 140.0 billion Taiwanese dollars, an increase of
+16.2% compared to the first four months of last year, and an increase in
WHL revenues also amounted to €48.5 billion (+28.6%),
while those of the Yang Ming decreased by -1.3% to
58.0 billion.