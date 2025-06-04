MAN Energy Solutions changes its name to Everllence

MAN Energy Solutions, the German company specialising in
production of engines for the naval sector, systems for the
production of energy and solutions for the abatement of
changed its name to Everllence, a brand born from the
Fusion of the English terms ever and excellence. «Our
change of name - explained CEO Uwe today
Lauber - is the next logical step in the implementation of the
our "Moving big things to zero" strategy, which
focuses on decarbonisation and efficiency solutions, in particular
particularly for those sectors of the global economy that need to
climate-damaging and hard-to-abate emissions.
Today we are no longer known on the market only for engines and
turbomachinery, but also as suppliers of large heat pumps,
carbon capture and storage systems, as promoters of a
climate-neutral maritime transport and as an integral part of the
of hydrogen growth. That's what
we want to express it with our new name, Everllence."