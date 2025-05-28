The Swiss government also intends to apply the heavy vehicle charge to electrically powered trucks

Swiss government intends to extend traffic tax
performance-related heavy duty (HVF), which aims to
cover infrastructure costs and external costs caused by
from road transport, to electrically powered trucks starting from
2029. In addition, these heavy vehicles will be able to benefit from discounts
on the tax until 2035, in order to promote modernisation and
the decarbonisation of fleets.
Announcing today the transmission of the proposal to Parliament,
The Swiss Federal Council explained that, due to the
technical developments, the HVF system has reached its limits
and currently almost 90% of all trucks circulating on the
Swiss roads is in the most cost-effective category of the
tax. In addition, the number of battery-powered vehicles is increasing
or hydrogen, which are exempt from HVF and, as a result,
revenue and the effect of the tax to promote the transfer of the
Freight traffic from road to rail.
The partial revision of the Heavy Vehicle Act provides for
also that combustion engine vehicles that are currently more
covered by the Euro VI emission standard, pass
from the cheapest tax category to the second most
convenient. The latter category will also be awarded the
new Euro VII trucks that will benefit from
discounts on the HVF to differentiate them from Euro VI vehicles. In addition
The Federal Council wants to offer road haulage companies
greater planning certainty, by defining the criteria for
the attribution to the categories at least seven years before their
entry into force.
Since 2001, the Confederation has levied the HVF for all journeys
on the Swiss road network of goods vehicles and
persons weighing 3.5 tonnes or more. The
Two-thirds of the revenue from the HVF goes to the Confederation
and for a third to the cantons. In 2024, the total revenue generated
from the tax was about 1.8 billion Swiss francs
(1.9 billion euros).