Poland is financing the expansion of the Euroterminal Slawków intermodal terminal

ARP, the Polish State Agency for Industrial Development, has
An agreement was signed today with the inland terminal Euroterminal Slawków
to grant the company a loan of 180 million
zloty (€42 million) with the aim of expanding the
intermodal terminal aimed at strengthening Poland's position
as a logistics hub in Central and Eastern Europe and with a view to
support for the reconstruction of Ukraine.
Currently, the terminal handles traffic of 285 thousand
TEU containers per year and it is expected that the expansion, the first of which
phase will be implemented during 2026 and 2027, will increase
the capacity 530 thousand TEUs. Further phases of the
project that would raise the total investment to over a
billion euros. The first phase will also benefit from 73
million zlotys from the European Infrastructure, Climate and Climate Funds
the environment 2021-2027.
On the occasion of the signing, which was attended by the Prime Minister
Donald Tusk, it was recalled that Euroterminal
Slawków is the only intermodal terminal in the Union
European can handle both 1,520 broad-gauge trains
millimeters from the East, including Ukraine and China, and
connect them directly with the European gauge network
standard of 1,435 millimeters.