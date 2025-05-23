New anti-piracy exercise in the Gulf of Guinea

On Sunday in the waters of the Gulf of Guinea took place
the anti-piracy exercise "Antipiracy Exercise 2025/01"
organized and coordinated by the Italian Navy in
collaboration with the Coast Guard, the shipping company
Grimaldi Deep Sea and Confitarma. The exercise involved the unit
naval Commander Bettica
, currently engaged
in Operation Gabinia, and the merchant ship Grande Angola
,
flying the Italian flag, with the aim of testing the procedures
operational in the event of a pirate attack, improve cooperation between
civil and military maritime authorities and verify the effectiveness of the
of merchant ship security plans.
The activity included observing a boat
suspicious, the activation of the Security Alert System of the
Ship (SSAS) received by the National Guard Operations Center
Coastal - in its capacity as National Authority
Responsible for Maritime Security which alerted the company
navigation and subsequently the command in chief of the Squadron
Naval Navy Headquarters. Tactical intervention followed
of the military unit, which inserted, by helicopter, a
security team and an inspection team from the San Marco Marine Brigade
on board the Italian merchant ship.