The hypothesis for the renewal of the CCNL for railway activities and the FS Italiane company contract has been signed
Salary increases of an average monthly amount of 230 euros were recognized
Roma
May 23, 2025
Yesterday the Italian State Railways group and the unions
Filt-Cgil, Fit-Cisl, Uiltrasporti, UGL Ferrovieri, Fast Consal and
Orsa Ferrovie have signed the draft agreement for the renewal
of the national collective agreement for Mobility/Activities
Railways, with which wage increases are recognized for
an average monthly amount of 230 euros on minimum salaries
divided into three tranches, the first of which is 120 euros, and, at the
coverage of the period between January 1, 2024 and May 31, 2025,
an average one-off amount of 1,000 euros.
In a note, the signatory unions specified that,
"At the same time, the renewal of the
company agreement of the FS group, which provides, for the employees of the
group to which this contract applies: increase of 100 euros per year
intended for supplementary health temporarily intended
to the welfare of the worker pending the update of the policy
in place for a total of 400 euros per year; increase of 200 euros per year
allocated to welfare on the company platform for a total of 300
euros per year; increase of an additional 1% per month to be paid
of the company on the Eurofer supplementary pension portion for a
total of 3%. In addition, an agreement was signed
specific for the recovery of the performance bonus for 2024,
established at 950 euros, divided into: 500 euros in monetary form;
450 euros in welfare services. Also
the amounts for the premiums of the following two years:1,100 euros for the
2025 with disbursement in June 2026; €1,200 for 2026 with
disbursement in June 2027".
"From the point of view of remuneration," the note continues, "they are
the main first and second allowances have been revalued
level, including: shift allowance, night work,
on Sundays, the trip on the same day and over 12 hours, reimbursement of meals, is
a call-on allowance for on-call
and the specific allowances for
the traveling staff. In addition, allowances have been introduced
also for all personnel working in shifts in
second and third 7/7 subject to a rest reduction agreement
daily to a minimum of eight hours".
In addition, among the qualifying elements of the renewal, the
strengthening of the corporate welfare system, the establishment of a
Joint Committee to analyse the impact of the new
professionalism related to innovation and intelligence
and the introduction of tools such as dual apprenticeship
to encourage young people to enter the world of work.
The unions have highlighted that the hypothesis of an agreement
represents "a goal achieved in an economic and
particularly complex policy due to high inflation
of recent years, the country's economic crisis and the fragility of the
of the passenger and goods transport sector, conditioned
from the context of liberalization. It is a renewal that brings
Important regulatory and salary advances, with repercussions
on the quality of work and the protection of rights
of workers in the sector. A goal that is not
in which the natural expiry of validity is confirmed
contractual agreement of 31 December 2026, without extensions, and is returned
collective agreement its normative force".
With the agreement - underlines the note - the contract "sees
clear improvements in the restoration of a cyclical nature of
rest and significant regulatory improvements. Not a compromise, but
A clear advance on rights, safety and protections. Numerous
The demands of the unitary platform are finally answered. A
a sign of collective maturity, which made possible a
constructive dialogue and has led to a renewal of the
widely awaited by tens of thousands of workers".
"The contract – the organizations remarked
- accepts many of the demands contained in the
platform presented in July 2023: from those
economic ones, to those on safety, parenting, working hours and
individual rights. Not a defensive agreement, but an advancement
real. The economic improvements will be distributed in three tranches,
without excessive delays, with tangible effects already
in the coming months."
The unions recalled that "the new contract
affects over 90 thousand workers, including those
employees in contracted services such as catering, cleaning,
Personal assistance with reduced mobility and accompaniment
night".
"With the signing of the renewal of the company contract of
FS group - said the CEO and Director
General of the Italian State Railways, Stefano Antonio
Donnarumma - we confirm our commitment to people,
promoting the improvement of work-life balance, with
the aim is to enhance the professionalism of the group.
This renewal not only responds to the company's production needs,
but aims at the development of skills through
digitalisation and innovation, key resources for
the evolution of current and future professions".
