The Port of Long Beach sets a new container traffic record for the month of April

Last month, the port of Long Beach handled 867 thousand
TEU containers, volume that represents the new record for the month of
April and an increase of +15.6% over April 2024. New record
relating to the month of April, which is such for both the
Full containers on landing, which amounted to 420 thousand TEUs
(+15.1%), and to empty containers alone, which totaled 354 thousand
TEU (+23.1%). Full containers at loading decreased by -4.5%
to 94 thousand TEUs.
In the first four months of 2025, the Californian port of call
handled a total of 3.40 million TEUs, with a
An increase of +23.6% over the same period of the previous year
year, of which 1.64 million flat containers at unloading (+24.1%),
387 thousand full TEUs at embarkation (+2.4%) and 1.38 million empty TEUs
(+30,6%).
Last month, the
container traffic handled by the port of Hong Kong, which is
State equal to 1.18 million TEUs (+6.0%). In the first four months of
this year the Chinese port of call handled a total of 4.59
million TEUs (+3.6%).