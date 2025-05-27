Fincantieri signs a memorandum of understanding with Qatar Navigation

Fincantieri has signed a memorandum of understanding with the
Qatar Navigation (Milaha), the leading provider of
maritime and logistics solutions in the region, which defines the
framework for possible cooperation in areas such as services
project management and technology integration. The
two parties expressed a shared willingness to explore
additional opportunities to support development goals
national team, with a focus on strengthening
sovereign capabilities of the maritime sector.
"This partnership," said Fahad Saad Al-Qahtani,
Milaha Group CEO - will facilitate the
location, promote industrial autonomy and
enable effective transfer of know-how, in line with
the goals of the Qatar National Vision 2030. It also reaffirms
Milaha's commitment to strengthening its role as an actor
regional maritime operating according to international standards".
"This agreement - underlined Pierroberto Folgiero,
Group Chief Executive Officer and General Manager
Italian shipbuilding - represents a further step in the
consolidation of Fincantieri's presence in a region of
strategic importance for the development of advanced shipbuilding and
maritime services. Qatar is a key partner with which
We have built a lasting relationship. The collaboration with
Milaha reflects our shared ambition to continue on
this path, leveraging our industrial know-how and
to support the country's maritime sovereignty and
contribute to the goals outlined by the Qatar National Vision
2030".