RINA closes 2024 with revenues again at a record level

The 2024 financial statements of the Italian certification company
and classification of RINA, approved today by the shareholders' meeting,
shows again record revenues of 915 million euros, in
increase of +15% compared to the previous year. At
EBITDA also reached record levels of €138 million (+22%) and
Net profit rose to €30.4 million compared to €12.5 million
of the previous year.
"We are - commented the CEO and
general manager of RINA, Carlo Luzzatto - very satisfied with the
results achieved in 2024, which mark a further acceleration
of our growth path in all our markets of
reference. RINA is a knowledge company, committed to
continuously evolve the value proposition to its customers,
combining the human and digital components to offer services that are always
more advanced and with high added value. We will therefore continue
to invest in human capital and innovation, convinced that it is the
key to being protagonists in a world in continuous
transformation that requires speed of execution and, at the
flexibility and adaptability,
especially in a phase of economic and geopolitical uncertainty
global level".
RINA has announced that the growth trend has
also confirmed in the first quarter of 2025 that the company has
closed positively with operating revenues of 235 million euros
(+12% compared to the same period in 2024) and, above all, with a
order intake of approximately 366 million euros (+16%).