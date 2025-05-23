Project for the creation of a Renewable Energy Community in the port of La Spezia

The Port System Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea,
on the occasion of today's event "The Community
Renewable Energy (CER) of the port of La Spezia: project and
strategies", launched the project for the creation of
a Renewable Energy Community (CER) of the port of
Spice. The CER is based on the concept of producer and consumer of
energy. Public and private port users, who have the
basic requirements, will also be able to join the port CER
as simple consumers taking advantage of the benefits provided by the
law, if they are also energy producers, for example
through the construction of a photovoltaic system,
recognized additional incentives thanks to the fact that it is precisely
Member of the Port Energy Community. The Port Authority will proceed
now to collect the adhesions of operators and other subjects
interested parties in the establishment of the energy community
renewable.
"The port of La Spezia - highlighted Federica
Montaresi, extraordinary commissioner of the Port Authority - can play
an important role, integrating initiative and opportunity
in its environmental policy aimed at harmonising and
enhance the relationship between the port and the city, with a view to a
innovative and sustainable development of all the activities carried out
inside the airport. We would like to extend this project, beyond
and to the Municipality of La Spezia, also to the Municipality of Santo Stefano di
Magra, home to the hinterport, strategic for the activities of the
our port. The CER is based on the concept of community as follows:
like the port itself is a community, and it works only if you
builds a strong synergy with operators just as we are
doing in all our initiatives and projects".