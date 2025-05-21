GNV has obtained ISO 14001 certification

The shipping company GNV of the MSC group has obtained the
ISO 14001 certification at the end of a three-year course
aimed at implementing the environmental management system aimed at
ensure the continuous improvement of environmental performance in
support of the commitment to sustainability. The
certification has been issued by the independent body LRQA
- Lloyd's Register Quality Assurance.
"Obtaining this certification - commented Claudio
Costa, GNV's chief QHSSE officer - represents an important first
milestone in our sustainability journey. It is
the concrete recognition of the commitment that we carry out every
day to reduce the environmental impact of our activities
and is an integral part of our growth strategy:
we want to build a development model that promotes health and
the safety of people and respect for the environment, involving
all areas of the company. In fact, we believe that every function, every
person, can contribute to generating positive change,
nurturing a culture that is increasingly attentive to the environment and, of course,
consequence, to social well-being".