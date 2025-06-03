In April, container traffic in Chinese seaports grew by +7.7%

Last April, Chinese ports moved
1.53 billion tons of goods, with a
increase of +4.8% on April 2024, of which 964.6 million
tonnes handled by seaports (+2.8%) and 568.8 million tonnes
of tons handled by inland ports (+8.5%). The only
traffic to and from abroad amounted to 462.5
million tonnes (+3.4%), including 412.8 million tonnes
passed through seaports (+2.6%) and 49.7 million
tons through inland ports (+10.7%).
In April 2025, only containerized traffic in Chinese ports
stood at 29.2 million TEUs (+7.0%), of which almost
25.7 million TEUs handled by seaports (+7.7%) and 3.6 million TEUs
million TEUs from domestic airports (+2.0%).
In the first four months of this year, the total traffic of the
cargo in Chinese ports was 5.75 billion
tons, with an increase of +3.7% on the corresponding
2024 period, of which 3.70 billion tonnes of cargo
handled by seaports (+1.9%) and 2.05 billion
tons from inland ports (+6.9%). The only traffic with foreign countries
amounted to 1.79 billion tonnes (+2.0%), including
1.60 billion tonnes in seaports (+1.5%) and 185.3 billion tonnes
million tons in inland ports (+5.8%).
In the first four months of 2025, container traffic alone
amounted to 112.2 million TEUs (+7.9%), of which 98.8 million TEUs
million TEUs handled by seaports (+8.1%) and 13.4 million TEUs
million TEUs from inland ports (+6.2%).