The board of directors of the National Association of Port Companies and Companies has been renewed

Yesterday in Rome the national assembly of the National Association
Port Companies and Enterprises (ANCIP) has approved the financial statements
2024 and renewed the associative offices, in the
continuity, confirming Luca Grilli (Ravenna) at the
Presidency for the fourth consecutive term. Vice-Presidents are
Patrizio Scilipoti (Civitavecchia), Pierpaolo Castiglione (Naples) and
Mauro Piazza (Venice). He was also confirmed as director
general of the Gaudenzio Parenti association.
Other members of the ANCIP board of directors are:
Desiderio Donnicola (Brindisi), Roberto Floris (Cagliari), Massimo
Naccari (Chioggia), Patrizio Scilipoti (Civitavecchia), Enzo Raugei
(Livorno), Alessio Prencipe (Manfredonia), Pierpaolo Castiglione
(Naples), Piero Domenico Diana (Olbia), Luca Grilli (Ravenna),
Roberto Brugattu (S.Antioco), Maurizio Galeazzi (S.I.E.G. Bari),
Michele D'Amico (S.I.E.G. Palermo), Vincenzo D'Agostino (Salerno),
Gaetano Luca (Syracuse) and Piazza Mauro (Venice).
During the introductory speech, President Grilli
The value and central role of the association was emphasized: "I do not
We are - he underlined - an ordinary association. We are a
system, not a sum. A common home for cooperatives and businesses
port, historic or newly born". An identity that goes
defended and relaunched, especially at a time when - he added
- "The port system is crossed by tensions
policies and regulatory uncertainties". Grilli has
focused on the recognition of SGEIs - Services of Interest
Economico Generale: "With us - he specified - today sit
Art. 16, Art. 17, Art. 18 and SGEI. It is a political fact and
strategic. ANCIP has never been so transversal, and
This strengthens its representativeness in the port world".