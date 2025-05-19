The quarterly performance of the Israeli ZIM was very positive

In the first quarter of this year, ZIM recorded increases
of the financial and operating results more marked than in
those of the other main companies in the same market.
The Israeli container shipping company has filed
the period with revenues of $2.01 billion, growing
by +28.5% over the first three months of 2024, of which 1.68 billion
generated by maritime shipments of containerized cargo alone
(+36,5%). Ebitda was €779.0 million
of dollars (+82.4%), operating profit of 464.3 million (+178.1%) and
net profit of €296.1 million (+221.5%).
In the first quarter of 2025, ZIM's container ships
transported a volume of goods in containers equal to 944 thousand TEUs
(+11,6%). On the transpacific routes alone, the following were transported
385 thousand TEUs (+10.6%), activities that generated revenues of
$862.6 million (+41.6%). On intra-Asian routes, the
shipments amounted to 193 thousand TEUs (+11.6%), with related
revenues amounted to $187.9 million (+52.9%). The services of
lines with Latin America transported 141 thousand TEUs (+21.6%)
producing revenues of €229.4 million (+55.7%). On the routes
transatlantic volumes amounted to 140 thousand TEUs (+0.7%) and the
revenues of $187.4 million (+13.8%). Asia-Europe Services
They transported 85 thousand TEUs, totalling revenues of 210.3
million (+13.7%).
The company announced that in the first quarter of this year
The average freight value was $1,776/TEU
(+22,3%).