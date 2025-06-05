The Propeller Club of Genoa analyzed the risks and opportunities of the use of AI in the maritime and insurance sectors
The importance of training in the use of technology was highlighted
Genova
June 5, 2025
Lights and shadows of the application of technologies
of artificial intelligence to the maritime and maritime sectors
insurance companies have been examined in recent days by The
International Propeller Club - Port of Genoa which organized a
convivial meeting on the theme "Artificial intelligence and
Marine and transport insurance: rules, risks and opportunities
in the digital age".
Explaining that in the insurance sector, AI is already being
used to make operations such as the
claims management, customer service or personalization
of the offers, Luca Bagnato of Prima Assicurazioni spoke both
of the opportunities and risks associated with the use of
artificial intelligence, the latter focusing on
mainly on the reliability of data, on the protection of
privacy and the proper use of sensitive information. At
In this regard, he mentioned the European regulation on intelligence
(AI Act), which classifies the different types of AI according to the
risk (minimal, limited, high, unacceptable) and regulates its use.
Matteo Turci of the Turci Law Firm underlined how
Artificial intelligence is changing the
insurance, especially in the maritime and transport fields. In
In particular, one of the most interesting areas is the use of
to assess insurance risks. Compared to being
AI can analyze a huge amount of data
in a short time, making it possible to also ensure realities
such as start-ups or businesses without a history
Insurance. However, this advantage also comes with risks:
often it is not possible to understand how AI arrives at its decisions,
because it works as a sort of "black box"
(black box). This - Turci pointed out - can create problems
and for those who apply for a policy and are refused without reasons
and for the insurer, who could accept risks too much
high without realizing it. In addition, if the data used to
training AI are manipulated, the result can be
deliberately altered to take advantage of it.
Turchi also addressed the issue of self-driving vehicles,
such as ships that travel without human manning thanks to sensors and
artificial intelligence. In these cases - he observed - the rules
are not yet ready to handle situations where there is no
a recognizable human commander. In the event of an accident it becomes
difficult to establish what happened, who is responsible,
which insurance company should intervene and who should pay.
Things get even more complicated when different
artificial intelligences interact with each other, perhaps coming from
by different and not always compatible companies, as happens in some
automated ports. The presence of so many technological players makes it possible to
It is difficult to understand where the problem lies and who has to answer for it.
Turci spoke about how AI and sensors can be used
to automatically manage claims. For example, installing
sensors in containers or in the holds of ships is possible
detect any damage while the load is still in
travel. In some cases, AI may start
immediately reimbursement, even before the ship arrives at its destination.
This allows for very fast handling, but can lead to
mistakes: perhaps a refund is authorized for damage that does not exist,
or you decide to throw away goods that are actually
still good. To reduce this risk, one possible solution is
use these systems only for minor damage or provide for
always a final human verification.
According to Davide Pignone of Siat, today, however, the risk
is not so much technological, but strategic: those who
He does not start experimenting with artificial intelligence - he explained -
risks being overtaken by those who know how to use it well. For
For this reason, he recommended starting by mapping the processes
to understand where AI can be useful, and to
start small pilot projects to test it in a concrete way. Has
also highlighted the importance of both training teams and managers,
so that the whole organization can acquire a good
knowledge of technology, and to integrate intelligence
with the business, so that it becomes a natural part of the
and advantageous of daily work.
