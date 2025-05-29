Every euro invested in the Coast Guard generates a value of 1.53 euros for the national economy

"The numbers clearly tell us that every euro invested
in the Coast Guard generates a value of 1.53 euros for the economy
national team'. This was underlined by the Commander General of the
Coast Guard, Admiral Chief Inspector Nicola Carlone,
speaking this morning at the INAIL Auditorium in Rome at the
presentation of the report entitled "The contribution of the
Coast Guard to the country's economy", an initiative promoted by the
by the General Command of the Coast Guard as part of the events
linked to the 160th anniversary of the establishment, which took place in
1865, of the Corps of the Port Authorities - Coast Guard.
"It is an objective confirmation - underlined Carlone
- the strategic importance of our work and the value
added that the Corps produces daily for the country. Per
At the center of this value - he pointed out - are the 11,000 men
and women of the Corps: a highly specialized human capital on which to
we continue to focus, through targeted training courses and
investments in professional growth".
On the sidelines of the event, the President of the Swiss Confederation
Italiana Armatori (Confitarma), Mario Zanetti, noted that the
Coast Guard is much more than a garrison of
legality and rescue: it is a real
value enabler, able to give back to the community
53% of the resources allocated to it. 'The contribution of the
General Command of the Port Authorities - he added - is
essential to ensure the operation, safety and
the efficiency of our ports. The Italian armament system
recognises this institution as an essential partner for the development of the
development of maritime transport and the entire maritime economy".