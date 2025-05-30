The deed of submission has been signed to allow the start of the expansion works of the Gulf Terminal

Today Federica Montaresi, extraordinary commissioner of the Italian Banking Authority
of the Port System of the Eastern Ligurian Sea, and Alberto Musso,
president and CEO of the Tarros group,
signed the deed of submission that will allow the Terminal
del Golfo (TdG), the company of the Tarros group that manages
the multipurpose terminal of the same name in the port of La Spezia, the immediate
occupation of the stretch of water in front of it starting from Sunday
the space already under concession, of the total area of
over 4 thousand square meters, in order to allow the construction of the
pier planned in the first phase of the expansion works of 80 thousand
square meters of the terminal. The deed signed this morning is
preparatory to the subsequent stipulation of a formal deed and is
aimed at allowing the immediate occupation of state-owned property,
aimed at the realization of the first phase of the works.
"Today," commented Montaresi, "we are living another moment
important for the future of the port of La Spezia in the construction of the
of its Port Master Plan. The synergy between the public and
which we have placed at the basis of all our actions, even in
This case, gave the expected results. Through a dialogue
between the Port Authority and Terminal del Golfo, as part of the
permanent technical table that we have set up, we are also
succeeded, together, in building a shared and
a complex administrative procedure that will now allow
Tarros group to be able to start the activities necessary to
the implementation of the expansion works of the terminal, which
will help increase the volumes of the port of La Spezia with
repercussions in economic and environmental terms throughout the territory".
"The signing of the deed of submission - underlined
Musso - represents a moment of great satisfaction and a
A crucial step for our company. It is the fulfillment of
A long and complex journey, which today finally materializes
thanks to the joint work of many people. Above all, this
act marks the effective start of the expansion works of our
terminal: a project that will bring tangible benefits,
development and new opportunities not only for us, but for
the entire port and territorial community of the system
La Spezia".