Natilus is evaluating the use of its mixed-wing aircraft in cargo transport with Kuehne+Nagel
They are designed to achieve a 30% reduction in fuel consumption and a 40% increase in load capacity
Schindellegi
May 28, 2025
The Swiss logistics group Kuehne+Nagel has signed an agreement
collaboration with the Californian Natilus with the aim of
study the environmental, economic and operational impact of the use
of the mixed wing aircraft designed and manufactured by the company
in the air logistics sector. Natilus is developing
a family of aircraft designed to achieve a reduction in
30% in fuel consumption and at the same time a 40% increase
payload capacity. Kuehne+Nagel and Natilus
assess how the deployment of this type of aircraft can
improve logistics efficiency, enhance the offer of services and
Reduce carbon emissions from air shipments.
