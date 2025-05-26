Genova Industrie Navali acquires a stake in Lagomarsino Anielli

Genova Industrie Navali (GIN), the holding company set up by the two
historic Genoese shipyards T. Mariotti and San Giorgio del Porto, has
activated a partnership with the Pelizza family, owner of
Lagomarsino Anielli, a historic Genoese company active since 1946
in the field of surface treatments and maintenance for the
naval and industrial sectors. The agreement provides for the entry of the
GIN group in the shareholding of Lagomarsino Anielli and the acquisition
by Lagomarsino Anielli of the Pitturazioni company
Navali Industriali (formerly Luigi Amico) acquired by GIN at the end of 2024.