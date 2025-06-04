The Ministry of the Interior and Fincantieri sign the new legality protocol

Yesterday in Rome, at the Viminale building, the Minister of the Interior,
Matteo Piantedosi, and the president of Fincantieri, Biagio Mazzotta,
have signed the new legality protocol between
dicastery and the shipbuilding company that strengthens the collaboration
introduces new prevention measures aimed at
counter attempts to infiltrate crime
organized in the activities of the shipbuilding group. The new
protocol, lasting three years, was created on the basis of the agreement
signed in 2017, renewing and updating it to the needs of the
labour market, and incorporates the most recent developments
regulations and is part of a framework of concrete and constant commitment
for the promotion of a transparent, secure business environment
and respectful of the rules.
The aim is to further raise the level of
Prevention of attempts at criminal infiltration of relationships
contractual agreements between Fincantieri and its suppliers of goods and services
and contractors, as well as any subcontractors thereof,
extending the effectiveness of the measures to include companies
subsidiaries with registered office in Italy. The group is committed to
raise awareness among its operating companies of the correct and effective
adherence to the protocol, acquiring in accordance with the terms provided for the
anti-mafia documentation of the same companies through consultation
of the Single National Database. The supplier companies,
contractors and their subcontractors shall comply with
stringent requirements regarding the regularity of contributions,
Occupational safety, environmental protection and transparency in relations
Contractual. The agreement also provides for the establishment of a substation
joint direction between the Ministry of the Interior and Fincantieri for
monitor the implementation of the protocol.