Mercitalia Logistics - Logtainer agreement

Mercitalia Logistics, the freight and transport company
logistics of the Italian State Railways group, signed today
a new commercial agreement with the Genoese Logtainer for the
development of intermodal maritime transport services in Italy and
in Europe. The agreement aims to integrate the business models
of the two companies to offer transport solutions
rail-road maritime intermodal network on an increasingly
extensive, high frequency and quality of service. Mercitalia
Logistics will guarantee railway traction services, while
Logtainer will be the interface to the market by managing the
marketing of intermodal maritime transport services.
"The agreement with Logtainer, which gives substance to the
Memorandum of Understanding signed in April 2024 - he explained
Sabrina De Filippis, CEO and General Manager of
Mercitalia Logistics - represents a further step in the
consolidation of valuable partnerships to offer end-to-end services
quality to our customers». "This
agreement - added Paolo Montanari, CEO of
Logtainer - is a key step towards the logistics of the
future. We are proud to give further impetus to the
collaboration with Mercitalia Logistics, joining forces to
offer increasingly sustainable intermodal solutions and
Innovative. A concrete commitment to more efficient transport
efficient, competitive and environmentally friendly".